Manchester United and billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe are set to confirm a £1.25 billion deal next week with a 25% stake in the football club.

Idman.biz reports with referring to Sky News, the agreement would see Ratcliffe's Ineos Sports acquire two boardroom seats at Old Trafford.

