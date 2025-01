Real Madrid claimed a hard-fought victory against Valencia in a rescheduled 12th-round match.

Valencia took an early lead and dominated the first half, Idman.biz reports.

However, they couldn’t maintain their advantage. Despite being reduced to 10 men late in the game, Real Madrid turned the match around. Luka Modrić equalized, and Jude Bellingham sealed the win with a decisive goal in the 90+5th minute, securing a 2-1 triumph.

LaLiga – 12th Round

Valencia 1–2 Real Madrid

