In one of the standout matches of LaLiga’s 18th round, Atlético Madrid claimed a dramatic win over Barcelona in an intense encounter at the Camp Nou.

Idman.biz reports that Atlético clinched the victory with a last-minute goal by Alexander Sørloth in the 96th minute, sealing a 2–1 triumph.

LaLiga

Round 18 results

- 17:00: Getafe 0–1 Mallorca

- 19:15: Celta Vigo 2–0 Real Sociedad

- 21:30: Osasuna 1–2 Athletic Bilbao

- 00:00: Barcelona 1–2 Atlético Madrid

Idman.biz