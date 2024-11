Liverpool has started searching for a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

English club intends to strengthen the back line with a new player after the defender will leave the club, Idman.biz reports.

Premier League is interested in the services of Jeremy Frimpong. The defender of the Dutch national team and Bayer should replace Trent. The 23-year-old defender has been playing in the German club since January 2021.

Frimpong scored 1 goal in 18 matches of the season.

Idman.biz