Matchday 14 of LaLiga was marked by a dominant victory for Real Madrid.

According to Idman.biz, the Madrid side defeated Leganés on the road with a convincing 3-0 scoreline. Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring, followed by goals from Valverde and Bellingham.

Elsewhere, Sevilla secured a hard-fought win at home, with a solitary goal deciding their match.

LaLiga - Matchday 14 results:

• Osasuna 2–2 Villarreal

• Sevilla 1–0 Rayo Vallecano

• Leganés 0–3 Real Madrid

