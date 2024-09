Real won the right to take penalty kicks 5 times in the first 6 rounds of La Liga.

Madrid club has repeated its record after 73 years, Idman.biz reports.

The team won 4:1 against Espanyol in the 6th round of the Spanish Championship. Real scored one of the goals with a penalty kick. With this, the Madrid players have taken 5 penalties in 6 matches for the first time since 1951.

Real has collected 14 points after 6 rounds.

