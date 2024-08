The well-known football coach Sven-Goran Eriksson has died.

The specialist who worked in clubs like Manchester City, Lazio and Roma died at the age of 76.l, Idman.biz reports.

The Swedish coach died after a long illness. In January of this year, he was diagnosed with cancer.

Eriksson won the UEFA Cup with Hoteborg, the Cup Winners' Cup and the UEFA Super Cup with Lazio, he won 3 championships in Portugal, 1 in Italy and Sweden.

