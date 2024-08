Arne Slot went down in the history of Liverpool.

The 45-year-old specialist is the only specialist who won the first two matches in the Premier League as the head coach of Merseysiders, Idman.biz reports.

His team first won against Ipswich and then Brentford. Both matches ended with a score of 2:0.

Slot took "behind the steering wheel" of Liverpool during the off-season.

