Champions League playoff stage continues.

4 matches will be held in the continent's most prestigious club tournament, Idman.biz reports.

These matches will conclude the first games. Galatasaray will face Young Boys on the trip.

Champions League

Playoff round

First match

August 21

23:00. Young Boys - Galatasaray

23:00. Midtjylland - Slovan

23:00. Malmö - Sparta

23:00. Dinamo K - Salzburg

Return matches will be held on August 27-28.

Idman.biz