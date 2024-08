Champions League playoff round will start today.

Three matches will take place within the framework of the first games, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan champion Qarabag will be a guest of Dinamo in Croatia. Lille will host Slavia, Bodo Glimt will host Srvena Zvezda.

Champions League

Playoff round

First matches

August 20

23:00. Bodo Glimt - Srvena Zvezda

23:00. Dinamo Z - Qarabag

23:00. Lille - Slavia

The first matches of the playoffs will end on August 21.

Idman.biz