Yann Sommer has finished his career in the Swiss national team.

It was announced by the 35-year-old goalkeeper himself, Idman.biz reports.

He decided to leave the national team, where he wore the uniform for 12 years. EURO 2024 in Germany was Sommer's last test for the national team.

The goalkeeper, who debuted in the national team in May 2012, played 94 matches and conceded 92 goals.

Idman.biz