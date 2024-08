Real started the Spanish La Liga in a tie.

Carlo Ancelotti's students signed peace with Mallorca.

Madrid club started the season in a tie 20 times. Real was the final champion only 5 times.

This happened in 1931/32, 1985/86, 1988/89, 1996/97 and 2006/07 seasons. If Real celebrates the championship at the end of the season, it will be the 6th such event.

The match with Mallorca ended with a score of 1:1.

