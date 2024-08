German Jurgen Klopp will resume his coaching career for one match.

He will lead one of the teams in the farewell match of Borussia Dortmund football players Jakub Blaszczykowski and Lukas Pisek, Idman.biz reports.

Polish players managed to get his approval. Klopp will be the head coach of Blaschikowski's team. The farewell match will take place on September 7 in Dortmund.

Klopp's last place of work was Liverpool, where he worked last season.

Idman.biz