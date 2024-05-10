Trophy-less and untitled scorers – LIST

The names of the world's best scorers who never won an international title at the club level in their career in the Top-5 leagues have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Harry Kane, the English striker of Bayern leads the list compiled by Transfermarkt portal.

It has been determined that the player who came from Tottenham to the Munich representative to win the title will be left without a trophy due to the team's exclusion from the Champions League.

Antonio Di Natale (209) ranks second. Wissam Ben Yedder (198) completes the first "three".

Top 10 top scorers who didn't win a title:

1. Harry Kane - 249 goals

2. Antonio Di Natale - 209 goals

3. Wissam Ben Yedera - 198 goals

4. Heung- min Son - 161 goals

5. Aritz Adurits - 158 goals

6. Stefan Kiessling - 144 goals

7. Vedat Ibisevic - 127 goals

8. Domenico Berardi - 122 goals

9. Anthony Modeste - 116 goals

10. Dimitri Payet - 114 goals

Idman.biz