Haaland's Bundesliga record is broken

Bayern player Harry Kane scored his 25th goal in the Bundesliga.

Idman.biz informs that the English striker distinguished himself in the match against Bochum of the XXII round.

Kane became the 25th fastest goalscorer in Bundesliga history. He broke the record set by Erling Haaland in Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian scored the 25th goal in his 25th game. Uwe Seeler 28, Christian Müller 29, Luka Toni scored so many goals in 33 matches.

It should be noted that Bayern lost to Bochum with a score of 2:3.

Idman.biz