17 February 2024
EN

English expert: "Arsenal can win the Champions League"

World football
News
16 February 2024 21:48
English expert: "Arsenal can win the Champions League"

England's veteran footballer Jamie Carragher announced his Champions League favorite.

Idman.biz reports that the football expert said that Arsenal has a high chance of winning the tournament.

Carragher stressed that Arsenal can stop the last champion Manchester City: "I look at the Champions League and think: who will stop Manchester City? I think Arsenal. If they face, Manchester will be the favorite, but the Londoners have a high chance of winning the tournament."

It should be noted that Arsenal will face Porto in the 1/8 finals of the CL. The first match between the teams will be on February 21, and the return match will be on March 12.

Idman.biz

