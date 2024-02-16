Mahir's team won in Spain

The first games of the Conference League playoff stage were held.

Idman.biz reports that Mahir Emreli's Dinamo defeated Betis in an away match.

The player of the Azerbaijan national team did not take part in the team due to injury. The only goal in the game was scored by Petkovic from the penalty spot.

Conference League

Playoff, first games

February 15

21:45 Molde (Norway) - Legia (Poland) - 3:2

21:45 Olympiacos (Greece) - Ferencvaros (Hungary) - 1:0

21:45 Royal Union (Belgium) – Eintracht (Germany) - 2:2

21:45 Sturm (Austria) – Slovan (Slovakia) - 4:1

00:00 Ajax (Netherlands) – Bodo Glimt (Norway) - 2:2

00:00 Betis (Spain) – Dinamo (Croatia) - 0:1

00:00 Maccabi (Israel) - Gent (Belgium) - 1:0

00:00 Servette (Switzerland) - Ludogorets (Bulgaria) - 0:0

