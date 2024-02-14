14 February 2024
New head coach in LaLiga

World football
News
14 February 2024 15:38
New head coach in LaLiga

The new head coach of the Spanish club Rayo Vallecano has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the representative of LaLiga.

Madrid club will be coached by Inigo Perez. This is the 36-year-old specialist's first job as a head coach. Peres, who will end his football career in the summer of 2022, worked as an assistant coach until then. He replaced Francisco Rodriguez.

It should be noted that Rayo Vallecano, which won only 1 victory in the last 14 matches, is ranked 14th in the tournament table.

Idman.biz

