Manchester City went down the Champions League History World football - VİDEO

Manchester City won 3:1 in the first game of the 1/8 final stage of the Champions League against Copenhagen and signed a new record of the tournament.

Idman.biz reports that the English club has scored three or more goals in the 7th match in a row.

Pep Guardiola's team has been happy with "3+" goals in all meetings in the group so far. Manchester representative defeated Leipzig 3:1, 3:2, Srvena Zvezda 3:1, 3:2, Young Boys 3:1 and 3:0. Until now, no team has shown such productivity in the Champions League.

It should be noted that the return match between the teams will be held on March 6.

