The value Qarabag’s possible opponents, the difference with "Milan" is equal to 40

The value of the possible opponents of "Qarabag" in the play-off stage of the Europa League has been announced.

Idman.biz reports with reference to "Transfermarkt" that each of the 8 teams is several times more expensive than the champion of Azerbaijan.

On the website, the value of "Qarabag" is 13.70 million euros. This is about 40 times less than the potential rival Italian Milan. Among those who came in the Europa League as the 3rd place in the Champions League, only "Young Boys" has a value of 2 digits.

The value of Qarabag’s potential opponents

"Milan" (Italy) - 543.25 million euros

"Benfica" (Portugal) - 360.25 million euros

"Feyenoord" (Netherlands) - 265.65 million euros

"Galatasaray" (Turkiye) - 236.58 million euros

"Braga" (Portugal) - 126.20 million euros

"Lance" (France) - 212.55 million euros

"Shakhtar" (Ukraine) - 113.00 million euros

"Young Boys" (Switzerland) - 58.30 million euros

"Qarabag" (Azerbaijan) - 13.70 million euros

It should be noted that the draw for the Europa League playoff round will be held on December 18.

Idman.biz