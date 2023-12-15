Real’s "Barcelona" request

"Real" The former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees of the Royal Spanish Football Federation sent a letter to the Barcelona court regarding the case of Jose Negreira.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of Madrid demanded the rejection of the appeal of "Barcelona" in the document.

The club also asked for a proper approach to this case.

It should be noted that in September, "Barcelona" was accused of bribery in the case of Jose Negreira, the former vice-president of the Referee Technical Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. If the Catalan club is found guilty, they will face the threat of suspension.

