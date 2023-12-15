Victor Osimhen to get €140m clause in new deal

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, will have a release clause of €140m in a one-year Napoli contract extension after an agreement was reportedly reached by Nigerian’s camp for a contract extension till June 2026.



Osimhen’s current deal runs out in June 2025 and he has been linked with several top European clubs, Idman.biz reports with referring to PUNCH Sports Extra.



Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda met with Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis over the future of the reigning Africa Footballer of the Year.

De Laurentiis had claimed a few days ago that he had reached an agreement to extend Osimhen’s stay at the Stadio Maradona.



Idman.biz