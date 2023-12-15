Lionel Messi's World Cup Jerseys sell for $7.8 million

A set of six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina’s World Cup title run last year sold for $7.8 million at auction.

The set of striped blue and white shirts-including one jersey worn during the World Cup’s final match—sold for $7.803 million.

Idman.biz reports according to Forbes that the set includes six of the seven jerseys that Messi wore during the first half of Argentina’s World Cup matches last year, as the only missing jerseys are the first-half jersey from Argentina’s final group stage match against Poland and the jerseys worn during the second half, which were likely traded with opponents.

It should be noted that the previous record for the most valuable Messi item sold at auction was a jersey worn during Barcelona’s match with Real Madrid in 2017.

Idman.biz