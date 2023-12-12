12 December 2023
Date set for Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo

The Last Dance is happening between Ronaldo and Messi as Inter Miami announce meetings with Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal as part of pre-season tournament in Saudi Arabia

The time of the test match between the American "Inter Miami" and the Saudi Arabian "Al-Nassr" clubs has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that the match will be held on February 1 next year.

After a certain break, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be rivals again.

It should be noted that the contract of Messi, who has been wearing a uniform in the US club since the summer of 2023, is valid until the end of 2025.
The agreement of the Portuguese striker with "Al Nassr" will end in the summer of that year.

