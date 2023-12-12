The president of "Ankaragucu" was taken to court, and 5 more people will be interrogated - VIDEO

Faruk Koca, the president of Ankaragucu, who attacked the Turkish judge Halil Umut Meler, was taken to court.

Idman.biz reports that the 59-year-old functionary felt bad after punching the referee.



After the incident, the president complained of high blood pressure and heart pain and was taken to the hospital.



He said that he does not remember that moment because he wasn’t feeling like himself.



After his treatment, 5 people who kicked the judge while he was on the ground together with him were summoned to the court for questioning.

It should be noted that Halil Umut Meler was punched by Faruk Koca, the president of Ankaragucu, after the match of the 15th round of the Super League ended with a score of 1:1.



Idman.biz