The FIFA referee was viciously attacked has ended his career

Turkish football referee physically attacked by club president after the Turkish Super League match between Ankaragucu and Rizespor, will not continue his career.

Idman.biz repors that this was announced by the 37-year-old FIFA referee himself.

A representative of justice, who is under surveillance in one of the private hospitals in Ankara, is depressed. The judge told his colleagues who visited him that this case is over for him.

It should be noted that Halil Umut Meler was punched by Faruk Koca, the president of Ankaragucu, after the match of the 15th round of the Super League ended with a score of 1:1. The violence continued after the judge fell to the ground.

