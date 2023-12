An unexpected separation has been made official in the Turkish "Karagumruk" club.

Idman.biz reports that the representative of the Superliga has parted ways with head coach Alparslan Erdem.

It is reported that a preliminary agreement has been reached with Shota Arveladze from Georgia to replace him.

It should be noted that "Karagumruk" played 15 games under the leadership of Erdemir. The team is 11th in the Superliga with 17 points.

Idman.biz