Borussia Dortmund want Jadon Sancho back

The England international joined the Red Devils ahead of the 2021-22 season for a fee of £73 million ($101m) from the Black and Yellows.

Idman.biz reports with referring to GOAL that Sancho failed to find his feet in the Premier League and after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag for a rant against him on social media, for suggesting that he was being made a scapegoat for the Red Devils' struggles, the winger remains banished from the first team squad.

Dortmund could initially bring Sancho on loan to Germany and are ready to sell Malen at the same time for €30m (£26m/$32m), the same amount that they paid to PSV Eindhoven to sign him in 2021. However, Sancho must be ready to take a significant pay cut to get back to Dortmund as the German powerhouse will not match the whopping £350,000 per week wages.

Idman.biz