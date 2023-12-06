Florian Wirtz is torn between two choices: “Man City” or “Liverpool”

The player who scored against "Qarabag" should make a choice between "Manchester City" and "Liverpool"

Florian Wirtz, the player of the German national team and "Bayer" can continue his career in England.

Idman.az reports that "Manchester City" and "Liverpool" eye Leverkusen’s 20-year-old midfielder.

"City" have already sent their scouts to "Bayer" matches. It is reported that the people of Leverkusen will do everything to keep him in the squad at least until the end of the season.

The player has a contract with the Leverkusen club until June 2027. According to Transfermarkt, his estimated value is 85 million euros.

It should be noted that in the current season, Wirtz played 18 games in the "Bayer" team, scored 6 goals and made 4 assists. He also distinguished himself in the game against "Qarabag" in the group stage of the European League. Wirtz scored 1 goal and provided 3 assists in the game where they defeated the Azerbaijani champion at home with a score of 5:1.

Idman.biz