6 December 2023
EN

Florian Wirtz is torn between two choices: “Man City” or “Liverpool”

World football
News
6 December 2023 11:13
Florian Wirtz is torn between two choices: “Man City” or “Liverpool”

The player who scored against "Qarabag" should make a choice between "Manchester City" and "Liverpool"

Florian Wirtz, the player of the German national team and "Bayer" can continue his career in England.

Idman.az reports that "Manchester City" and "Liverpool" eye Leverkusen’s 20-year-old midfielder.

"City" have already sent their scouts to "Bayer" matches. It is reported that the people of Leverkusen will do everything to keep him in the squad at least until the end of the season.

The player has a contract with the Leverkusen club until June 2027. According to Transfermarkt, his estimated value is 85 million euros.

It should be noted that in the current season, Wirtz played 18 games in the "Bayer" team, scored 6 goals and made 4 assists. He also distinguished himself in the game against "Qarabag" in the group stage of the European League. Wirtz scored 1 goal and provided 3 assists in the game where they defeated the Azerbaijani champion at home with a score of 5:1.

Idman.biz

Related news

Lewandowski has decided on his future at Barcelona
11:24
World football

Lewandowski has decided on his future at Barcelona

The 35-year-old football player will spend the next season in the Catalan club
The AFFA official has been appointed to the Champions League
11:04
World football

The AFFA official has been appointed to the Champions League

The match will take place on December 13
Lionel Messi was named Time’s 2023 athlete of the year
5 December 21:11
World football

Lionel Messi was named Time’s 2023 athlete of the year

Lionel Messi has been named TIME Athlete of the Year for 2023 for his incredible impact on soccer in the United States
Sheffield United sack Heckingbottom
5 December 17:41
World football

Sheffield United sack Heckingbottom

The first separation in the Premier League happened

The death of a 19 year old Spanish futsal player after a shock
5 December 17:36
World football

The death of a 19 year old Spanish futsal player after a shock

Raul Jurado Calvo dead after colliding with his opponent
Man United: “We’re taking action against a number of news organizations”
5 December 17:33
World football

Man United: “We’re taking action against a number of news organizations”

Ten Hag’s press conference took place this afternoon

Most read

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale
5 December 09:48
World football

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale

A stake sale will be confirmed between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United next week
Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO
5 December 15:32
World football

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO

Leao is in the symbolic team
The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO
4 December 13:55
Other

The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO

At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded with medals, certificates and prizes
Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship has will be held
3 December 16:04
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship has will be held

The tournaments will start on December 10