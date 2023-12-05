Lionel Messi has been named TIME Athlete of the Year for 2023 for his incredible impact on soccer in the United States.

Idman.biz reports that the Inter Miami forward has won eight Ballon d’Or awards and now adds another gong to his bursting trophy collection. The Argentine star has won the French League and the Super Cup as a member of PSG. Lionel, who moved to "Inter Miami" in the summer, played a role in winning the first title in the club's history. He won the American League Cup with his new team.

It should be noted that Lionel Messi scored 11 goals in 14 games in all tournaments as part of "Inter Miami".

Idman.biz