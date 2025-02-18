19 February 2025
Azerbaijan’s goal drought continues – BLACK STRIPE

18 February 2025 18:25
Azerbaijan’s goal drought continues – BLACK STRIPE

The Azerbaijan women’s U19 football team continues to struggle to break their goal drought, with the team's last goal scored in October 2022.

Idman.biz reports that the team started the EURO 2025 II Qualifying Round with a defeat against Northern Ireland (4-0). This loss marks 14 consecutive matches without scoring, and the team’s total goal drought has now reached 1343 minutes.

Their last goal came on October 4, 2022, when they lost 1-2 to Montenegro despite opening the score early in the 17th minute. Since then, the team has failed to score in 14 matches, with only one draw and 13 losses.

The full list of their goalless matches in the qualifying round:
04.10.2022: Montenegro – 1:2
07.10.2022: Cyprus – 0:4
10.10.2022: Croatia – 0:1
08.04.2023: Montenegro – 0:3
11.04.2023: Slovakia – 0:4
08.11.2023: Kosovo – 0:3
11.11.2023: Slovenia – 0:9
14.11.2023: Moldova – 0:0
03.04.2024: Montenegro – 0:4
06.04.2024: Bulgaria – 0:1
09.04.2024: Latvia – 0:4
26.11.2024: Switzerland – 0:8
29.11.2024: Estonia – 0:3
02.12.2024: Cyprus – 0:3
18.02.2025: Northern Ireland – 0:4

Their losing streak has now reached 7 matches, and the last five games have ended with significant scorelines.

