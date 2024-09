Today, the Azerbaijan national team of under-15 women's players played their last game in the UEFA Development Tournament organized in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Azerbaijan team met with the Russian team of the corresponding age group at the Training Center of the Belarusian Football Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The match ended with a 9:0 victory of the Russian national team.

Azerbaijan national team lost to Belarus 1:8 and Uzbekistan 1:2.

Idman.biz