17 February 2024
Kylian Mbappe at Real

17 February 2024 10:30
PSG's French forward Kylian Mbappe has signed a contract with Real

Idman.biz reports that Ramon Alvarez, a journalist of Spanish Marka publication, shared about this.

He said that the matter has already been resolved: "He has signed a contract with Real. The work is done."

Another well-known journalist, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed this on February 16. It was emphasized that Mbappe informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he will leave next summer after his contract expires.

Note that Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2018. He was remembered with 243 goals and 105 assists in 290 matches.

Idman.biz

