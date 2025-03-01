Master class from Azerbaijan team - PHOTO

Azerbaijani national ski mountaineering team held a master class and training sessions on ski mountaineering for the staff of the tourism center as part of a training session at the Tufandag Winter-Summer Tourism Center.

According to information provided to Idman.biz by Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, the participants who participated in the training received theoretical knowledge about ski mountaineering.

They also developed their technical skills, including learning the levels of difficulty of this sport.

More than 20 participants participated in the training sessions.

Idman.biz