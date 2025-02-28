28 February 2025
EN

16th place at ISU Championships

Winter sports
News
28 February 2025 09:45
11
16th place at ISU Championships

The ISU World Junior Championships have officially kicked off with the women's short program.

Competitors took to the ice in Debrecen, Hungary, where the short program performances were held, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani skater Arina Kalugina earned 57.04 points, securing 16th place among 48 participants. By finishing within the top 24, she has qualified for the free skate program.

The women's competition will conclude on March 1.

Notably, Japan’s Mao Shimada topped the short program rankings with 74.68 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

President Ilham Aliyev received President of International Ski and Snowboard Federation
23 February 18:33
Winter sports

President Ilham Aliyev received President of International Ski and Snowboard Federation

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Johan Eliasch, President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, on February 23
Azerbaijan claims two medals at inaugural Turkic Ski Cup – PHOTO
19 February 09:59
Winter sports

Azerbaijan claims two medals at inaugural Turkic Ski Cup – PHOTO

The first-ever Turkic Ski Cup has wrapped up at the Amir at the Amirsoy Resort, Uzbekistan
Figure skater from Azerbaijan secures 28th place at European Youth Winter Olympic Festival
13 February 10:01
Winter sports

Figure skater from Azerbaijan secures 28th place at European Youth Winter Olympic Festival

Azerbaijan’s sole representative, Leyli Akhundova, has made her debut performance at the event

9th place in World Cup from Azerbaijan
12 February 12:16
Winter sports

9th place in World Cup from Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani national team participated in the FIS Alpine World Junior Ski Championships
Winter Olympic Festival kicks off in Georgia - PHOTO
10 February 16:17
Winter sports

Winter Olympic Festival kicks off in Georgia - PHOTO

Opening ceremony marks start of European Youth Winter Olympic Festival
Ice dancer Anna Sofia Obrien wins bronze in Italy
7 February 15:17
Winter sports

Ice dancer Anna Sofia Obrien wins bronze in Italy

Azerbaijani athlete shines at the Egna Dance Trophy

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia
25 February 15:07
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo finds investor to buy Valencia

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on the verge of acquiring Spain’s crisis-hit club, Valencia
Xavi to Man Utd? Potential managerial change on horizon
25 February 15:39
Football

Xavi to Man Utd? Potential managerial change on horizon

Manchester United is reportedly considering Xavi Hernández as a potential head coach
FIFA imposes transfer ban on Turkish Club Sivasspor
25 February 16:08
Football

FIFA imposes transfer ban on Turkish Club Sivasspor

FIFA has imposed a transfer ban on the Super Lig team
Ding Liren leads, Aydin Suleymanli in seventh place
25 February 14:14
Chess

Ding Liren leads, Aydin Suleymanli in seventh place

The 17th World Champion, Ding Liren, is leading the FIDE Circuit ranking