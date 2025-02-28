16th place at ISU Championships

The ISU World Junior Championships have officially kicked off with the women's short program.

Competitors took to the ice in Debrecen, Hungary, where the short program performances were held, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani skater Arina Kalugina earned 57.04 points, securing 16th place among 48 participants. By finishing within the top 24, she has qualified for the free skate program.

The women's competition will conclude on March 1.

Notably, Japan’s Mao Shimada topped the short program rankings with 74.68 points.

Idman.biz