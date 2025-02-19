19 February 2025
Azerbaijan claims two medals at inaugural Turkic Ski Cup – PHOTO

Winter sports
News
19 February 2025 09:59
Azerbaijan claims two medals at inaugural Turkic Ski Cup – PHOTO

The first-ever Turkic Ski Cup has wrapped up at the Amir at the Amirsoy Resort, Uzbekistan, organized by the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) with support from the Organization of Turkic States.

The tournament aimed to strengthen sports cooperation among Turkic-speaking nations and promote interest in skiing across the region, Idman.biz reports.

Around 50 amateur skiers from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye competed across various age categories. Azerbaijan’s representatives secured two medals:

Ceyhun Balametov – Gold Medal
Famil Valimotov – Bronze Medal

Winners were awarded trophies and medals to mark their achievements.

