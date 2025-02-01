1 February 2025
EN

Heydar Aliyev Cup for amateur skiing started - PHOTO

Winter sports
News
1 February 2025 12:41
20
Heydar Aliyev Cup for amateur skiing among children has started, jointly organized by the Shahdag Tourism Center and the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation.

Idman.biz reports, citing AZERTAC, that an official opening ceremony was held before the competition. After the National Anthem was played, the tournament was declared open.

50 children in different age categories are competing for the first place in the competition.

Heydar Aliyev Cup for skiing will continue among adults on February 2.

