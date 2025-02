European Figure Skating Championship continues.

Ice dancing has started in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani athletes Samantha Ritter and Denis Brikalov demonstrated their skills in figure dancing. Their performance was evaluated with 51.56 points.

Azerbaijani representative took 25th place among 29 participants. Azerbaijani duet, which did not make it to the "top 20" to perform in the free dance, stopped competing.

The competition will be concluded today.

Idman.biz