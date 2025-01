The Azerbaijani national team in alpine skiing for juniors participated in the World Cup.

The competition was held in Forni di Sopra, Italy, Idman.biz reports.

Two athletes represented our country in the tournament. In the sprint race, Nabiulla Galabiyev took 7th place, while Ramin Beybutov finished in 8th place.

Athletes from 15 different countries competed in this event.

Idman.biz