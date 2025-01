Azerbaijani figure skater Arina Kalugina delivered an impressive performance at the Ephesus Cup held in Izmir, Turkiye.

Kalugina represented Azerbaijan in the junior category, competing in both the short and free skating, Idman.biz reports.

Scoring a total of 173.64 points, she placed 3rd among 21 athletes.

With this result, Arina Kalugina has also earned her spot at the Junior World Championships.

Idman.biz