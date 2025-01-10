Shahdag hosts Ski Mountaineering World Cup - PHOTO - VIDEO

The Ski Mountaineering World Cup begins today at Shahdag, bringing together teams from 26 countries.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani athletes Nazrin Garibova and Seyid Sadreddinov will represent the nation, competing in sprint, vertical climb, and individual events.

This World Cup serves as a qualifier for the 2026 Winter Olympics, where ski mountaineering will debut as an official event.

Running until January 13, the competition is jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the International Ski Mountaineering Federation, the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, and Shahdag Tourism Center.

Idman.biz