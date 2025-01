With the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and organized by the International Ski Mountaineering Federation, the Winter Sports Federation, and the Shahdag Tourism Center, the World Ski Mountaineering Cup will be held.

The competition will take place tomorrow in Gusar, Idman.biz reports.

Around 130 athletes from 26 countries will compete in the sprint, vertical, and individual events.

Idman.biz