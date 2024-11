Azerbaijani athlete Nargiz Suleymanova took part in the PGE Warsaw Cup international figure skating competition held in Warsaw, Poland.

Azerbaijani representative, performing in the short and free program, scored 135.15 points among 26 figure skaters, Idman.biz reports.

Suleymanova, who represented Azerbaijan in an international competition for the first time, took 16th place in the final result.

Idman.biz