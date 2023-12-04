4 December 2023
EN

The next appointment for the Azerbaijani judge

Volleyball
News
4 December 2023 15:28
The next appointment for the Azerbaijani judge

Eldar Zulfugarov, the international judge of Azerbaijan, and Nargiz Ismayilova, the manager of the federation, have been appointed.

Idman.biz informs that they will be in the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championship among boys U-18 years of age.

Zulfugarov will manage the games in the competition to be held in Telavi, Georgia on December 5-9. And Ismayilova will evaluate the work of judges as a supervisor at EEVZA.

It should be noted that the teams of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Latvia, Ukraine, Estonia and Poland will compete in the competition.

Idman.biz

