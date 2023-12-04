The Azerbaijan national team left for Georgia to play against Ukraine

The Azerbaijan national team, consisting of under-18 volleyball players, left for Telavi, Georgia today.

Idman.biz reports that the team led by Jalil Bakhtiozi will compete in the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) Championship on December 5-9.

In addition to the host, our team will face Poland, Ukraine, Latvia and Estonia.

The Azerbaijani team will play its first match on December 5 against the Polish team.

It should be noted that the winner of the competition will qualify for the final stage of EURO-2024.

