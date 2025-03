Azerbaijani volleyball player Alexander Melnikov has played a key role in Corona Brasov reaching the Romanian Championship final.

Idman.biz reports that the team secured its spot in the final by winning both semifinal matches against Craiova, each with a 3-1 scoreline.

In the decisive second match, Melnikov dominated with 21 points, emerging as the top scorer.

Final Opponent: Corona Brașov will now face Dinamo Bucharest in the championship final.

Idman.biz