Ayshan Abdulazimova: "We've achieved our first goal"

10 March 2025 12:21
21
"This is my fourth consecutive title with Vasas and the team’s fifth overall."

Aysel Abdulazimova, captain of the Azerbaijan national volleyball team and Budapest’s Vasas, shared her thoughts on their Hungarian Cup victory, Idman.biz reports.

She emphasized that their ultimate goal is to claim the national championship title as well.

"We've achieved our first goal by winning the cup. The final against Kaposvár was tough, but we maintained our advantage until the end and secured the victory. Now, we are preparing for the championship semifinals, where we will once again face Kaposvár. Our objective is to reach the final and fight for the title. Of course, we also have the CEV Cup semifinal return leg against Romania’s Alba ahead of us, and we’ll do our best to get a positive result."

Vasas won the Hungarian Cup final with a 3-1 scoreline.

