Azerbaijani volleyball star Polina Rahimova continues to dominate as one of the top attackers in the Brazilian league.

The Osasco player remains at the top of the scoring leaderboard, solidifying her position after a 34-point performance in the victory over Praia, Idman.biz reports.

With a 51.02% success rate, Rahimova leads the rankings, followed by Claudia (Pinheiros, 50.64%) and Caroline (Praia, 49.65%).

Currently, Osasco holds third place in the regular season standings.

