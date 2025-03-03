Azerbaijan’s setter celebrates in a tiebreaker win

In the latest round of the Russian Women's Volleyball Championship, the 25th round's matches took place.

Idman.biz reports that Kristina Besman, the top scorer for the Azerbaijan national team, played for Yenisey as they hosted Minsk's Minchanka.

The match ended with a victory for the Krasnoyarsk club, who triumphed in a thrilling tiebreaker 3-2 (26:24, 25:19, 17:20, 20:25, 15:12).

Following this win, Yenisey raised their point total to 16, securing the 12th position on the standings. However, despite this victory, they are 55 points behind leaders Kazan Dinamo and have lost their chances to make the playoffs.

Next, Yenisey will face Tulitsa on March 6.

