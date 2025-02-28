Rahimova's phenomenal performance – 34 points against the leader

Azerbaijani volleyball player Polina Rahimova delivered an exceptional performance in the latest round of the Brazilian Championship, showcasing her remarkable productivity.

Her team, Osasco, managed to defeat the league leaders Praya in a hard-fought match, Idman.biz reports.

The game concluded with a 3-2 score, with Rahimova contributing an impressive 34 points.

This victory allowed Osasco to climb to third place in the championship standings, boosting their chances in the race for a playoff spot.

For Rahimova, 34 points marks the highest individual performance of the season.

Idman.biz